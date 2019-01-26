TWIN FALLS — Boxing rings don’t follow natural law.
Minutes feel like lifetimes. A 16-ounce glove has all of the weight of the world. Air disappears from lungs as quickly as it entered.
In the ring, all logic flies out the window. The only thing 17-year-old Bryson Navarro is thinking — despite all of the punches he has taken and all of the punches he has thrown — is how tired his legs are.
He was bobbing around before the fight, he was moving sharply, everyone was talking about how fast he was while warming-up. But he lost that, he isn’t as sharp.
“You have this idea of what it’s going to be like in there. But it’s totally different,” Navarro said
Navarro lost the match to his rival and coworker who suggested he join the Boxing Smoker, Bryce Trujillo. Next year, Navarro hopes to be able to push through the pain.
“We’ve never fought each other but we’ve talked about sparring,” Trujillo said. “When in there, you just try and keep your composure and hope for the best.”
After the fight, Trujillo walked over to him and congratulated him. They bump fists and seem closer because of the experience. A boxing ring doesn’t follow natural law. It’s the only place where you thank the person who just spent three minutes punching you in the face.
Before Navarro and the other fighters took to the ring, spectators poured into the Eldon Evans Expo Center Saturday night.
The 42nd annual Boxing Smoker is the College of Southern Idaho Rodeo Team’s largest fundraiser of the year, bringing in more than $40,000 and more than 3,000 spectators to watch club members and amateurs from the community try their hand at the grueling sport.
The rodeo club has been training since October, assistant rodeo coach Kelly Wardell said. He also served as the coach for the red ring, giving advice to anyone in his corner.
“For the most part, they aren’t boxers,” Wardell said.
Hours before the first fight, boxers were warming-up. Jumping rope, hitting the bag and shadowboxing, there was a tension in the air even for these amateurs.
Before their fights, all of the fighters were pumping each other up. Giving words of encouragement to the people who, in mere moments, will try to beat them to a pulp.
Every fighter gets their blood pressure taken and their hands wrapped. As soon as they get the go-ahead to fight they can’t stop moving because of the anticipation. Every fighter has different reasons for joining, whether they are part of the rodeo team or they have something to prove to themselves.
Kaity Sample, one of four female boxers this year, isn’t a fighter. She’s doing this in honor of her cousin Cole Hatcher, a member of the CSI Rodeo Team who passed away in 2017. She got in the ring to remember her cousin.
After her fight, she sat in a chair staring at the ground. After all of the anticipation and training, she had a moment to think about why she did this.
“It was worth it,” Sample said. “I did this for my cousin. Next time I’m going to be more confident when I fight.”
