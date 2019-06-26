TWIN FALLS — To the untrained eye, a criterium looks like a bunch of people going really, really fast in a circle. But on the track, a criterium becomes a strategic battle between racers.
The Twin Falls Old Town Criterium is returning for its second year. The bike race is a combined effort from the city of Twin Falls, Cycle Therapy and Clif Bar, said Susan Potucek, the human resources manager for Clif Bar of Twin Falls.
The Old Town Criterium will take place from 11 a.m. to 6:10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Twin Falls. The race was originally patterned after Boise’s Twilight Criterium, but is quickly assuming its own identity.
“We want to showcase the cycling community here,” Potucek said.
The Twin Falls Old Town Criterium will start on Main Avenue, go on to Fairfield Street, then on to Hansen Street, continue over to Second Avenue North to end back at Fairfield Street. The loop is just short of a mile. Parking will be blocked in several areas along Main Avenue and the Second avenues for the event.
A criterium, also known as a crit, are short, fast races that are usually held on closed loops between ½ and 2 miles. Crits have no fixed distance, and they start off like every race. The gun goes off and the racers go. They usually reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour. As the race continues, a race official will signal that the end of the next lap is a “prime,” meaning whoever gets to the finish line first will get a prize. A “prime” pops up occasionally throughout the race, which leads it to be unpredictable and thrilling.
In most bicycle races, riders can judge how to pace themselves. There is an extra challenge with a criterium because every 20 to 30 seconds the racers have to prepare for the tight turns, said racer Chris Behunin.
“With bike racing, people think of Tour de France,” Behunin said. “It’s not anything like that. Spectating is awesome. It’s non-stop.”
There are strategies that most spectators miss out on. Racers are working the dynamics of the draft, Pocatello based racer Scott Scholes said. When riders tuck close behind another rider, they expend less energy, waiting for an opportunity to sprint to the front of the pack. Racers are constantly determining how much work to put into getting to the front, he said.
The dynamic of a race changes when there are teams. Some racers are better at short but fast bursts and others are more skilled at setting a steady paceline. Each team tries to use different tactics to achieve victory, Scholes said.
“To some people, it just looks like people going in circles,” he said. “I hope that people realize there is a strategy being used by racers.”
The ending of a crit is decided by the officials in the middle of the race. They ring a bell and display a card with the number of laps to go. Then it becomes a mad dash for the finish line.
“The corners are a little chaotic,” event organizer Terry Patterson said. “You can feel the wind coming off these racers.”
Patterson is a longtime racer, which has helped him organize the event to be cyclist friendly. This year the event will feature a tent for racers to prepare for their race and relax afterward. His ultimate goal with this event is to inspire the next generation of racers.
This year, the Twin Falls Criterium will host the Idaho State Championship Criterium. Previously the statewide championship was held in Ketchum. This is the first year that it will be held in Twin Falls.
“It feels good to promote our town,” Patterson said.
Team Clif Bar Cycling will be participating in the Criterium and will have an autograph session from 7:30 to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Commons. After the race, indie rock funk band Lounge On Fire will be performing at 7:30 p.m. at the Downtown Commons.
