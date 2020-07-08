Crafty kids offer goods for sale Saturday

The Magic Valley Kid Market returns to the Twin Falls City Park on Saturday.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features more than 50 booths selling items made by local children.
The market was started by Nikki Nelson last year after she saw a need for it in the community.
Nikki explains how it works and why she did it:
What is the Magic Valley Kid Market?The Magic Valley Kid Market provides a platform for kids to be creative and experience business operations such as money management, customer service, marketing and salesmanship firsthand. The social experience of having to create a product, market it and then sell it to the public is a great learning experience for them. It really gives them a personal experience of how businesses operate and gives them a chance to figure out how to be successful.
How did you come up with the idea?They do a chain of events like this in Utah, where I moved from, and I saw a need for a similar experience in our community here. I put the idea on Facebook in a Twin Falls mom group and had a lot of response, so we put together a committee and got to work!
How many booths were there last year?We had 62 booths last year.
How many will be there on Saturday?There are 55 booths so far this year. Registrations are ongoing at mvkidmarket.com.
What will be for sale?Booths range in all types of products for sale. The kids are really creative. We have everything from slime, jewelry, bath bombs, key chains, magnets to homemade baby shoes, picnic tables, welded art, paintings, lemonade, brownies, Harry Potter wands, gaming activities, pet supplies and more.
How do you select the booths?Booths are selected on a first come first served basis. As long as their product is not an adult led business (we do not allow multi-level marketing or things such as Tupperware, Usborne, Scentsy, Avon, etc.) then their booth applications are accepted until booths are sold out.
Should people
bring cash?People should know to bring cash when they come to shop. A lot of booths do have Venmo or PayPal, especially the older children, but the kids deal mostly in cash. This year is challenging because of COVID-19, but we will be practicing social distancing, be spaced further out in the park and have hand sanitizer at every booth.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!