Crafty kids offer goods for sale Saturday

The Magic Valley Kid Market returns to the Twin Falls City Park on Saturday.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features more than 50 booths selling items made by local children.

The market was started by Nikki Nelson last year after she saw a need for it in the community.

Nikki explains how it works and why she did it:

What is the Magic Valley Kid Market?The Magic Valley Kid Market provides a platform for kids to be creative and experience business operations such as money management, customer service, marketing and salesmanship firsthand. The social experience of having to create a product, market it and then sell it to the public is a great learning experience for them. It really gives them a personal experience of how businesses operate and gives them a chance to figure out how to be successful.

How did you come up with the idea?They do a chain of events like this in Utah, where I moved from, and I saw a need for a similar experience in our community here. I put the idea on Facebook in a Twin Falls mom group and had a lot of response, so we put together a committee and got to work!

How many booths were there last year?We had 62 booths last year.