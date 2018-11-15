TWIN FALLS — Six bodies are moving in unison. One pulls and pushes — each movement triggers a loud “gaboosh.”
One body chops the air rapidly. Another whisks away the imaginary product.
“What does this machine do?” the host says.
A little girl from the audience says the machine cuts up carrots.
“What’s the name of this machine?” the host says.
Another audience member blurts out the “Gaboosh Carrot Maker.”
With the help of the audience, six performers and a little imagination, the Gaboosh Carrot Maker was made.
The performers were participating in a Nov. 13 community improvisational acting class. After eight weeks, this was their final class, their big performance. The teachers warm up the audience by explaining what improv is and, more importantly, why it matters.
“Hello, I’m Katie Neff,” Steve Kaminski said.
“And I’m Steve Kaminski,” Neff said.
“Improv is all about saying ‘yes,’” Kaminski said. “How many times have you had a great idea that someone says no to?”
“We bump into ‘nos’ all day long,” Neff said.
The couple started teaching community improv classes after they moved to the Magic Valley in 2014. Kaminski and Neff met while performing improv in Chicago. They went on to perform in Los Angeles and Las Vegas as part of the “Second City” comedy group and appeared in television shows and commercials before moving to the Mecca of Comedy, the Magic Valley.
In all seriousness, the couple moved so Neff could assist her mother in Jerome, the city where she grew up. And while they are here, they want to share their love of comedy.
“We’re lucky that we can do what we do wherever we go,” Neff said.
Before the performance, the students warmed up with improv games. The students range from amateurs to comfortable performers. One student, Jay Michaels, worked in radio and television broadcast for more than 30 years. His experience lends itself to performance. Another member, Maria Hernandez, just took the class to try something new and exciting.
“Whether you are writing or composing a song, the happy accidents happen when you aren’t expecting them,” Michaels said. “The most interesting things happen when they aren’t planned.”
One exercise starts with the group gathering in a circle. Melissa Chantry turned to the person next to her, clapped and said: “dolphin.”
The person next to her could take it in any direction just as long as it pertains to dolphins. They think for a brief second.
Should they say “elephant” to keep with the gray theme? Or “chimpanzee” to fit with the brutal nature of both creatures? They turned, clapped and said, “jellyfish,” sticking with the obvious nautical theme.
“Don’t look at the ground — it looks like you are thinking,” Kaminski said. “Improv is like basketball. You practice now so when you go out there you don’t think about what you’re doing and you just do it.”
“Just do it. That’s a great motto,” Neff said. “We should use that.”
This isn’t Chantry’s first time at improv, but she said that Neff and Kaminski bring a professional Chicago style to their teaching, which helps improve her craft. She said learning improv helps team building: it’s all about getting rid of personal agendas.
This isn’t the last improv show in Twin Falls. Kaminski and Neff will perform Nov. 27 in their original show, “A Dairy Home Companion,” a satirical look at life in the Magic Valley. Their community improv class will continue in January at the College of Southern Idaho.
“One of the best feelings is when everyone contributes and you achieve this great moment,” Chantry said. “It’s fleeting and it feels like this once in a lifetime thing.”
