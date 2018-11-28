Try 3 months for $3

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Historical Society will host a presentation by Darrell Buffaloe regarding the history of railroads in Idaho. The program will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at the museum, U.S. 30 at Curry.

Learn interesting facts about when, where and how the railroads came into Idaho, as well as how their locations were determined and what entities funded them.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the museum at 208-736-4675.

