Coronavirus cramps summer camp plans: Many camps are canceled but others have moved online or modified their operations

She said it is important to look at all options because summer camps keep kids “challenged creatively and intellectually.”

“Summer camps offer children the chance to learn skills in areas that interest them from professionals who come from all over the country to offer their expertise,” Barigar said. “It gives them a chance to interact with other kids while they dive deep into art, music, dance, science and more.”

Summer camps at the Magic Valley YMCA are also canceled for the summer.

Interim CEO Jane Miller said the board of directors decided during a Zoom meeting last week to cancel summer camp for this year. Miller said the board was concerned they could not adequately mitigate the COVID-19 risk for children, members, and staff.

“We plan to resume summer camp next year,” Miller said in an email. “It was not an easy decision.”

On a typical day, between 450 and 500 kids attend summer camps at Boys and Girls Clubs in Twin Falls, Rupert and Buhl. During the stay-at-home order, the clubs were open to children of essential workers and first responders. But even those numbers were impacted. Each site had a cap and saw just 65 to 70 children at the three sites. A typical pre-pandemic day would reach up to 400 kids per day.