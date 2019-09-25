{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 22 will sponsor Cops & Kids — a two-man best ball tournament — at 1 p.m. Friday at Putters Mini Golf, 1821 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls.

The public is welcome. Compete with the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics.

All proceeds and donations will go to Cops & Kids, partnering with Hero’s & Helpers, to help underprivileged families buy Christmas supplies for themselves and family members.

The cost is $20. To register a team, email info@puttersminigolf.com.

