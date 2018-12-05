KETCHUM — Company of Fools will present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” — Dwayne Hartford’s adaptation of Kate DiCamillo’s Newbery Medal-winning children’s novel.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 through 30, with a 3 p.m. matinee on Dec. 30. The production will be at the Liberty Theater, 110 N. Main St., Hailey, and is appropriate for all ages.
Praised by Chicago Critic as “a wonderful story … about the transformative power of love,” “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” tells the tale of an expensive toy rabbit who is adored by a girl named Abilene. But Edward couldn’t care less about that — he’s vain and self-important. When he is accidentally thrown overboard on an ocean voyage, he finds himself on a miraculous journey, but he can’t move or speak — after all, he’s a toy rabbit.
Along the way, Edward meets a grieving couple who find comfort in his presence, a hobo and his dog, a farmer in need of a scarecrow, a sad little boy and his very ill sister and, finally, a doll mender and an old doll who teach him an invaluable lesson: what it is to love, what it is to lose that love and how to find the courage to love again.
The audience will be amazed by the transformation of the Liberty Theater stage for this production. “Rather than dig into each vignette in fully-realized fashion, the actors will play out Edward Tulane’s journey on the boards of an old theater midway through its renovation,” Director Natalie Battistone said in a statement. “Props, costumes, set pieces and lighting instruments will be cast about the stage. Part of the magic is seeing the actors discover what they need to create theater right in front of us. We hope the staging will inspire young audience members to go home, grab a flashlight and some fabric and make magic of their own.”
COF’s production of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” will feature company artists Scott Creighton, David Janeski, Aly Wepplo and founding member Denise Simone.
Ticket prices do not include taxes or processing fees:
- $35 SVCA members
- $40 non-members
- $35 seniors 62 and older
- $15 students with student ID
- $35 members of a group of 8 or more
- $23 for Second Night 23 adult tickets Dec. 13
These ticket prices do not include the Pay What You Feel first preview, 10 for $10, or Educator Night. All seats are reserved, except for the “Pay What You Feel” preview.
To purchase tickets, call 208-578-9122 or go to sunvalleycenter.org or visit the Liberty Theater box office starting one hour before curtain. Its hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
