Agitators

Company of Fools staged reading of 'The Agitators' is Tuesday in Hailey.

 COURTESY OF SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

HAILEY — Company of Fools will present a staged reading of "The Agitators" by playwright Mat Smart at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., Hailey. The play-reading is free to the public — a $10 donation is encouraged.

"The Agitators" tells the story of the enduring but tempestuous friendship between Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. When they met in the 1840s, Anthony and Douglass were young abolitionists committed to their dreams, full of hope and bonded by a common purpose. Throughout their lives, they were allies as well as adversaries. As they grew to become the historical icons we know today, their movements collided and their 45-year friendship was severely tested. They agitated the nation, they agitated each other and, in doing so, they helped shape the Constitution and the course of American history.

"The Agitators" is directed by Gordon Reinhart and features actors Kelly Lynae Robinson and Dakotah Brown. The play is two hours in length with an intermission, and is recommended for ages 13 and older.

“The theater has always explored history to reach a deeper understanding of the present,” Director Gordon Reinhart said in a statement. “Mat Smart has offered us a chance to experience the fruits of such an exploration with "The Agitators." This is a play that invites us to consider our own hot-button world by reaching back to Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass and their political and personal struggles toward freedom, toward today, toward us.”

Reservations are recommended. To reserve seats, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.

