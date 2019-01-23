KETCHUM — Company of Fools will present "Dinners With Friends: Recipes for Storytelling" as part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts current Big Idea project "At the Table: Kitchen As Home," which celebrates the kitchen as a place of comfort and connection to the past.
This evening of reflection, food and the personal stories behind the creation of Company of Fools will take place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., Hailey. Although the event is free, reservations are required and a donation of $10 per person will be appreciated.
Before Company of Fools ever produced a play, its founding members spent a year preparing and eating meals together in the Richmond, Va., kitchen of company founder Rusty Wilson. The time they spent at Wilson’s table gave them an opportunity to discuss their collective desire to explore the world of storytelling through theater. As they cooked, ate and shared ideas, they created a plan that led to the formation of a theater company that is today an irreplaceable thread in the fabric of the Wood River Valley.
Led by Company of Fools founding members Joel Vilinsky and R.L. Rowsey, who is also serving as producer of the company's 23rd season, "Dinners With Friends: Recipes for Storytelling" will gather the the company to reflect upon the art of storytelling and the people, food and memories that have nurtured their creative lives.
"Dinners With Friends: Recipes for Storyteilling" is limited to 75 guests and is most appropriate for those 16 and older. For a reservation, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
