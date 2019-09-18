HAILEY — Company of Fools’ 24th season continues this fall with “Cry It Out,” Molly Smith Metzler’s play about the realities of motherhood in the 21st century.
The production will run at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 to Oct. 12 at the Liberty Theater, 110 N. Main St., Hailey. It will be directed by founding company member Denise Simone.
The 24th season theme focuses on family — the family we choose, the family we are born into, the family we make and — in the case of “Cry It Out” — the family we find.
Cooped up on maternity leave and eager for adult conversation, Jessie invites the funny and forthright Lina for coffee in their neighboring backyards. They become fast friends, quickly bonding over their shared new-mom experience and arousing the interest of a wealthy neighbor hoping for a similar connection. This comedy takes a look at the absurdities of new motherhood, the dilemma of returning to work versus staying at home and how wealth and class can impact parenthood and friendship.
You have free articles remaining.
In the spirit of bringing together people who share a particular life experience, Company of Fools has announced its first-ever Parent & Baby Night at 7:30 Tuesday at the Liberty Theater. Parents and their small children are invited to attend a special performance together. The theater will be prepped and ready with the house lights kept illuminated so parents can keep an eye on their little ones. Baby changing stations will be available in the restrooms. Space will be set aside in the lobby where parents can retreat in the event that a little angel decides to turn into a little monster. Patrons can attend the show for a donation of their choosing, and babies get in for free.
“Cry It Out” runs one hour and 35 minutes without an intermission. Patrons should be aware that the play contains adult themes and language and includes the smoking of an electronic cigarette.
Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members, $40 for non-members, $35 for seniors 62 and over, $15 for students with student ID and $35 for members of a group of eight or more. These ticket prices do not include the Pay What You Feel preview, 10 for $10 Night or Educator Night and do not include taxes or processing fees.
To purchase tickets, call 208-578-9122 or go to sunvalleycenter.org or visit the Liberty Theater box office starting one hour before curtain. All seats are reserved, except for the “Pay What You Feel” preview.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.