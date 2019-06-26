HAILEY — Company of Fools will kick off its 24th theater season with a production of “Crimes of the Heart” — a 1981 Tony Award nominee for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize winner for Best Drama.
Written by celebrated playwright Beth Henley and directed by Scott Palmer, the production will run Wednesday to July 13 at the Liberty Theater, 110 N. Main St., Hailey.
Praised by the New York Post for its “heart, wit and a surprisingly zany passion that must carry all before it,” “Crimes of the Heart” is an exploration of the family we are born into. It relates the story of the three Magrath sisters — Babe, Lenny and Meg — who reunite at their Old Granddaddy’s home in Mississippi in the wake of a family crisis. Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play brings a twangy southern style to a story that is equal parts comedy, tragedy and family redemption.
“Because Crimes of the Heart deals with family, conflict and forgiveness in a really wonderful way, the play is a brilliant vehicle to start our 24th season,” Scott Palmer, producing artistic director, said in a statement. “Beth Henley’s play is funny, charming, moving, emotionally powerful and one of the most heartfelt explorations of family in American drama.”
The cast of “Crimes of the Heart” features Company of Fools veterans Audra Honaker as Lenny, Sharon Barto as Meg, Aly Wepplo as Babe, David Janeski as Barnette and Tess McKenna as Chick, along with Tim Gouran as Doc who is making his COF debut with this production. The crew includes K.O. Ogilvie in stage management, Joe Lavigne in scenic design and Melissa Heller who is a professional costume designer from Portland, Oregon, who worked with director Scott Palmer for more than 10 years at Bag&Baggage Productions.
“Crimes of the Heart” runs approximately two hours and 15 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. Patrons should be advised that the play contains themes of an adult nature including discussions of mental illness, mild descriptions of violence and family conflict. The production is most appropriate for audience members 13 and older.
Prices are as follows:
- $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members
- $40 for nonmembers
- $35 for seniors, 62 and older
- $15 for students with student ID
- $35 for members of a group of 8 or more
- $24 for Second Night 24 adult tickets
These ticket prices do not include the Pay What You Feel preview, 10 for $10 or Educator Night. Nor do they include taxes or processing fees.
All seats are reserved, except for the Pay What You Feel preview. To purchase tickets, call 208-578-9122 or go to sunvalleycenter.org or visit the Liberty Theater box office starting one hour before curtain. Company of Fool’s box office hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Liberty Theater, 110 N. Main St., Hailey.
