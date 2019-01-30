HAILEY — Company of Fools will perform “4,000 Miles” from Feb. 13 through March 2 at the Liberty Theater, 110 N. Main St., Hailey. The play was written by Amy Herzog and lauded by the New York Times as “A funny, moving, altogether wonderful drama.”
After suffering a major loss while on a cross-country bike trip, 21-year-old Leo seeks solace from his feisty 91-year-old grandmother Vera in her West Village apartment. Over the course of a single month, these unlikely roommates infuriate, bewilder and ultimately reach each other. “4,000 Miles” looks at how two outsiders find their way in today’s world.
The play will be directed by Gary Hopper. The Company of Fools cast features company artist Jana Arnold, Jessi Zhang of New York, Adam Turck of Richmond, Va., and Maggie Horan of New York. The crew includes K.O. Ogilvie for stage management, Joe Lavigne on scenic design, Elizabeth Weiss Hopper with costume design and Chris Henderson for production assistant.
Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and $40 for non-members, $35 for seniors 62 and over, $15 for students with ID, $35 for groups of eight or more and $23 for Second Night 23. Ticket prices do not include taxes or processing fees.
These ticket prices do not include the Pay-What-You-Feel preview, 10 for $10 or Educator Night.
To select individual performance dates and the number of seats you wish to purchase, call 208-578-9122 or go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/991703?mc_cid=cbe61ec92a&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.
