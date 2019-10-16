HAILEY— Company of Fools will offer a series of three-day acting intensives, two of which will be led by Scott Palmer, the company’s producing artistic director. The workshops will feature a range of skill-building opportunities for theater artists and performers.
The “Restoration Comedy: Acting Styles” session will take place at the following times:
- 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 8
- noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 9
- noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 10, with a 4 p.m. open performance for the community
During his career, Palmer has directed more than a dozen Restoration-era comedies. As a physical acting style, Restoration comedy is a challenging, intellectual and hyper-stylized approach to movement, interaction, tension, character and comedy.
You have free articles remaining.
Workshop participants will learn about the history of Restoration comedy, gain skills for creating and performing physically demanding Restoration-era trope characters and examine the fast-paced, caustic wit of the great Restoration comedy writers. All participants will be assigned characters in advance of the workshop and will be asked to memorize a short scene and work in teams for a final performance for the group.
The intensives are designed for adults and young adults who are interested in the workshop topics. Most of the workshops require a little bit of homework, and participants who put in a bit of time to prepare will get the most out of the sessions. For details, go to sunvalleycenter.org.
Each three-day workshop is limited to 12 participants. The registration fee is $50. To register, call 208-726-9491 or go to the above website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.