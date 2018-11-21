KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts has hired Scott Palmer as the new producing artistic director of Company of Fools. He will lead the artistic direction of the Hailey-based professional theater company and serve on the center’s executive leadership team, reporting to Executive Director Christine Davis-Jeffers.
Since 2004, Scott has served as the founding artistic director of Bag&Baggage Productions, a professional theater company in Hillsboro, Ore.. In 2015, Bag&Baggage was honored with a National Theatre Company Award by the American Theatre Wing — the organization responsible for managing the Tony Awards.
Palmer was described by Oregon ArtsWatch as “one of Oregon’s, if not the nation’s, most ambitious directors.” He was named to the prestigious National Theatre Conference in 2017 in recognition of his work with classical theater and his commitment to making quality performing arts accessible to all. He is also actively involved with the Theatre Communications Group, the national association of professional theaters with a specific focus on working to advance theater in rural and suburban areas.
Palmer will replace Kent Thompson who has served in an interim producing director capacity since the June 2017 death of founding company artist John Glenn. Palmer will begin working full time with Company of Fools in early March and will help develop the company’s 24th theater season.
