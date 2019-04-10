HAILEY — Company of Fools has announced its 24th season schedule, which features four main-stage productions at the Liberty Theater, 110 N. Main St., Hailey.
The 2019–2020 lineup includes “Crimes of the Heart” by Beth Henley, “Cry It Out” by Molly Smith Metzler, “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and “The Niceties” by Eleanor Burgess. This special collection of plays, all by female playwrights, reflects the beauty and complexity of the contemporary world and continues COF’s commitment to the power and magic of storytelling, the company said.
Schedule:
- “Crimes of the Heart” — June 26 to July 13
- “Cry it Out” — Sept. 25 to Oct. 12
- “Miss Bennet: Christmas At Pemberley” — Dec. 11 to 29
- “The Niceties” — Feb. 19 to March 7, 2020
Although the 24th season’s Play Reading Series is still in development, Company of Fools will connect those readings with the Sun Valley Center for the Art’s 2019–2020 Big Ideas — multidisciplinary projects that explore timely topics and engage the entire community in conversation. Confirmed events for the series include a rehearsed reading of Robert Lee and Jerome Lawrence’s 1969 play “The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail” and the first-ever COF-sponsored 24-Hour Play Festival.
Developed in collaboration with R.L. Rowsey, Company of Fools 23rd season producer, and under the leadership of COF’s new producing artistic director Scott Palmer, a natural theme coalesced for the 24th season: “Welcome to the Family.”
“In my first season here, it feels only right that together we consider what family means: the family we are born into, the family we make, the family we find, and the family we choose,” Palmer said in a statement. “The season also reflects Company of Fools’ commitment to excellence — from great American classics to family friendly celebrations, from new cutting-edge work to old stories re-imagined.”
The new season is notable in a number of ways. It includes the work of four female playwrights, one of whom is a woman of color; one Pulitzer Prize winner for Best Drama; two groundbreaking contemporary works focused on social justice issues; and one major adaptation of a classic novel. Founding COF member Denise Simone will direct “Cry It Out,” and Scott Palmer will direct the other three. In addition, 70 percent of the roles in the new season will be performed by women.
Tickets are $35 for SVCA members, $40 for non-members, $35 for seniors 62 and over and $15 for students with student ID. Ticket prices do not include taxes or processing fees.
To purchase tickets or to learn about membership at the center, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
More information about individual plays will be covered as the performance dates approach.
