TWIN FALLS — From the moment man has touched an object and created a sound, percussion has existed.
College of Southern Idaho music professor Scott Farkas believes that percussion is the oldest instrument and it survives within a community.
For the past year, he has been organizing the 35th Northwest Percussion Festival. It’s a regional weekend-long exploration of scraping, beating and striking instruments to create wondrous music. This is the first year that it has been hosted in Twin Falls.
“My goal is to bring the community together,” Farkas said. “Music is all about community. It’s about involvement. It’s community-based and community centered.”
Thirteen colleges from the Northwest will be performing — including Utah State University, Southern Oregon University, Washington State University and more. The concerts will be held at the Fine Arts Auditorium and the Student Union Building at CSI. Farkas wanted younger performers to be exposed to this level of music, so high schools from Boise, Meridian and Jerome will also perform. All concerts are free of charge and open to the public.
“Public feedback plays a big part in music education,” Farkas said. “I want to let these students see that music can be in their future. It’s important for young musicians to get feedback and see groups perform.”
The Northwest Percussion Festival offers musicians the chance to learn more and explore music. Guest teachers Elizabeth Delamater and Bill Sallak will be holding instructional classes throughout the weekend.
For the CSI percussion ensemble, there is pressure to show what they’ve got. They looked toward guest artists to get creative with their performance.
A percussion band from New Haven, Conn., called “arx duo” for their desire to forge new connections and artistic arcs, will perform with the CSI ensemble. Members Mari Yoshinaga and Garrett Arney recently moved to Seattle and wanted to establish themselves in the music scene by helping the education of young artists.
“This festival is unique to the Northwest,” Arney said. “We are new here and want to become a part of this festival.”
On Wednesday, arx duo arrived at CSI and started working with the students on their joint performance. The majority of the time was spent figuring out how to perform Jason Treuting’s “Life is (blank).” The performers create their own score using words three or five letters long found in newspaper articles. The randomly selected words transform into the rhythms and melodies that make up the piece. There is an idea of a form, but the song changes every time it’s played.
The song — more than just percussion — is pure experimentation and never sounds the same, CSI sophomore Mason Wittman said.
“The students are learning these pieces that are community-based,” Arney said. “With some of the songs we want the whole audience to get involved. It starts with us and it ends with the whole community performing together.”
“(The students) are connected to the community,” Yoshinaga said. “Working with them like this we become connected to the community more.”
