KETCHUM — The Environmental Resource Center invites volunteers of all ages from Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue to come together to clean up the towns, neighborhoods and trails after a long winter. This event is family-friendly, and youth and service group participation is encouraged.
This year’s 25th annual Clean Sweep falls on Saturday. Participation is free and easy. Meet at one of the following locations starting at 9 a.m. to register and pick up garbage bags and gloves:
- ERC Office, 471 Washington Ave., Ketchum
- KB’s, 121 N. Main St., Hailey
- Memorial Park, between Cedar and Elm, Bellevue
Complimentary breakfast snacks and coffee will be provided.
Fan out and pick up trash in your chosen area until 11:30 a.m. Then come back together to celebrate your good work with a free lunch — provided by KB’s for Ketchum and Hailey participants and by Mahoney’s Bar and Grill and Atkinson’s Market for Bellevue participants.
During lunch, there will be team and individual prizes as well as raffle drawings. If you’ve filled multiple bags and kept your eye out for any weird items, you or your team might win an award — costumes count, too.
This year, Clean Sweep will again include a business competition. Local businesses that participate will get one point for each member of their team, one point for each member that is dressed up and one point for each full bag of trash picked up. After the event, points will be tallied up valley-wide, and the winning business will be announced on Wednesday.
Additionally, Clean Sweep will incorporate Blaine County’s Adopt-a-Road program with Girls on the Run adoption and clean up of Quigley Road.
For more information, call 208-726-4333 or email hadley@ercsv.org or go to ercsv.org or Facebook and Instagram @ERCSunValley.
Cox Communications will provide a free recycling event from noon to 2 p.m. Friday where community members can drop off small electronics —no TVs — and confidential documents for shredding at the Cox Solutions Store, 340 Lewis St., Ketchum. Hot dogs will be served, as supplies last. For more information, call 208-726-4561.
The ERC’s Clean Sweep event will kick off Blaine County and Southern Idaho Solid Waste’s week-long Clean Sweep where community members can drop off appliances, wood waste and tires at no charge from Saturday through May 11 at the Ohio Gulch and Carey Transfer Stations. For more information, call 208-788-2351.
