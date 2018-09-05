TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho reminds the public about two upcoming events:
- CSI Piano Celebration presents Dr. Roger McVey — 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors or $6 students — available at the CSI Box Office.
- Arts on Tour presents GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Fine Arts Auditorium. There are 50 tickets left, costing $34 adults or $14 children 18 and younger — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or the CSI Fine Arts Center Box Office.
