TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho reminds the public about two upcoming events:

  • CSI Piano Celebration presents Dr. Roger McVey — 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors or $6 students — available at the CSI Box Office.
  • Arts on Tour presents GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Fine Arts Auditorium. There are 50 tickets left, costing $34 adults or $14 children 18 and younger — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or the CSI Fine Arts Center Box Office.

