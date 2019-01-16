Lucas Bohn, a teacher turned comedian, has shared the stage with Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Hart, now he is bringing his family-friendly comedy to Idaho.
Bohn is the headliner for the Comedy Night at the Historic Wilson Theatre in Rupert. He’ll be joined by Jordan Makin and local comedian Scott Coats.
Comedy Night is 7 – 9:40 p.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased at historicwilsontheatre.com/events/comedy-night.
How would you describe your comedy routine?
I talk about going from an elementary teacher to a national touring stand-up comedian. What I do is a one-man show. I combine a story and I use photographs, like a Powerpoint, while I’m telling the story.
I love when I tell a joke about my life and after the show, somebody comes up to me and says, “We’ve been through that!” or “That’s happened to us!” Comedy is everywhere in life. I feel that I have a great way of finding the funny in everyday situations and making people laugh about it.
What do you find so effective with this style?
People would come up to me after shows asking if I had photos of things I was talking about on stage. It adds validation to the stand-up. The audience says “Oh it’s true,” when I show them what I’m talking about.
When I was a teacher I was given a Smart Board and I thought about how effective something like that could be in my comedy.
How did you go from teacher to full-time comedian?
I started in 2002, I was just doing stand-up as a hobby.
I had been doing comedy for about seven years and I attended a college conference in Pennsylvania. I booked about 40 schools and replaced my teaching income that weekend.
It was a terrifying time in my life. I knew that financially I was able to quit my day job and pursue my dream of being a full-time comedian, but I was scared. I was giving up a salary, health care and retirement.
I talked it over with my wife and she was so supportive. She said, “Go for it”. “You’ll only regret it later on in life if you don’t take this chance now.” Listening to her advice was the best decision I’ve ever made — other than marrying her of course.
What’s the biggest challenge with being a stand up comic?
Most people would say getting up in front of people. Public speaking is the No. 1 phobia in America. Now take it a step further and try to be funny while talking to people you’ve never met. That’s pretty scary.
Also, I think a lot of people worry about looking silly in front of friends or family. I’ve never had that problem. I know 90 percent of the time I look like an idiot. You just have to be confident enough to laugh it off.
