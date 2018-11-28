Try 3 months for $3
'Come to Bethlehem

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints orchestra, directed by Carson Wong, will perform during 'Come to Bethlehem.'

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints orchestra directed by Carson Wong, the St. Edward’s Catholic Church choir and Hallelujah Hand Bells will present their “Come to Bethlehem” concert next week. Performances will be held at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive, Twin Falls.

Enjoy this free choir and orchestra concert from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6 when all ages are welcome. For ages eight years and older, attend the concert from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8.

The annual Nativity Festival will be held the same days as the “Come to Bethlehem” performances. All ages are welcome to view nativity sets from around the world. There will be live music from the show’s starting time until 7:15 p.m. The Hallelujah Hand Bells will perform from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m.

Nativity showings are:

Dec. 6 and 7

  • 5 to 7:15 p.m.
  • 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 8

  • 2 to 7:15 p.m.
  • 8:30 to 9 p.m.

For more information, go to facebook.com/ComeToBethlehem TwinFalls/.

