KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present a performance by LED — a Boise-based arts nonprofit that combines contemporary dance, original music and film into breathtaking cinematic experiences.
LED will take the stage at 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at the newly opened Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S., Ketchum.
The artistic trio of choreographer/dancer Lauren Edson, her husband musician/composer Andrew Stensaas and filmmaker Kyle Morck creates LED’s innovative artistic experiences. Included in every project are a large contingent of talented dancers, musicians, designers and technicians.
The group gathers on a project-by-project basis with a focus on narrative and a dedication to exploring many different media and forms. More information about LED’s work can be found at ledboise.com.
LED’s performance at the Argyros will feature three Sun Valley premieres:
- “Flight Instructions” — a long-form solo, featuring Nell Josephine, that is set to an original composition by Stensaas
- “Intergalactic Mix Tape” — a journey through space and rhyme as dancers’ movement and a futuristic soundtrack launch through the galaxy
- “Artificial Flowers” — superficiality and materialism meet the competing sounds of hip-hop, jazz and even an emotional ballad to reveal the tumultuous nature of the ego.
Ticket are:
- Members: $65 regular seating or $75 premium seating
- Non-members: $40 regular or $50 premium
- Students 18 and younger: $20 regular or $32.50 premium
- emium
Prices do not include taxes or applicable ticket fees.
To purchase tickets, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org or visit the center’s box office at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
During LED’s time in the Wood River Valley, it will also teach two dance workshops at Footlight Dance Centre, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.
A contemporary dance workshop Dec. 28 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. will be for students 12–18, suited for intermediate and advanced dance students. Rooted in clear technique practices, the workshop will emphasize healthy alignment, flexibility, stamina and artistry. Improvisational tools will be utilized as a way to awaken the senses, challenge movement conventions and find ways to navigate from feet to floor seamlessly. This high-intensity class will lead into learning excerpts of LED’s repertoire.
A movement class for adults 19 and older, of all ability levels will be held Dec. 28 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Trainers will guide participants through a simple warm-up and multiple exercises that encourage discovery and proper alignment. The class will culminate in dancers moving through improvisational exercises as a way to find their own groove and relish the sensation of their own movement style.
Each class is $10, and pre- registration is encouraged. Depending on space, walk-ins may be accepted.
To sign up, go to web.ovation tix.com/trs/pe.c/10353873?mc_cid=302df59bda&mc_ eid=5dbfdf187a.
