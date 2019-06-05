{{featured_button_text}}
IFARM

Jeff Mecham, president of the Jerome County Historical Society, gives a tour May 24 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum near Jerome. The grounds of the IFARM will fill Saturday with visitors and vendors for a Live History Day celebration of the county's centennial.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — Experience Jerome County’s past by attending Live History Days this weekend at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum.

The Jerome County Historical Society will celebrate the county’s centennial at its 36th annual festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by a non-denominational, old-fashioned church service and “bring-your-own” community picnic, beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Discover what life was like 100 years ago with a tractor pull, wagon rides, a model railroad exhibit, historic buildings and live music. Examine the many antique farm implements on site, such as horse-drawn hay wagons and hay rakes, threshing machines and antique tractors.

Museum curator Linda Helms’ favorite is the butter-churning demonstrations and taste samples on homemade bread.

Live History Days

Coltan Quigley, 11, left, from Washington and Eli Phillips, 11, from Hagerman use a clothes wringer and washtub during the 2010 Live History Days at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Twin Falls firefighter and diesel mechanic Mike Shewmaker will show off his classic 1919 Rumely Oil Pull tractor, which ran on kerosene 100 years ago. But for the festival, he will run gasoline in its engine.

Shewmaker, a member of the Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pullers, is an enthusiastic fan of Live History Day.

“I go every year,” he said. “It’s a great event.”

Historical society President Jeff Mecham hopes others who attend the festival will become interested in the membership’s new focus to reorganize the farm and ranch “museum” — known as the IFARM.

The historical society depends on donations of materials and labor from outside supporters, Mecham said. Many of the buildings and exhibits at the IFARM need a lot of care.

IFARM

Jeff Mecham, president of the Jerome County Historical Society, shows antique farm equipment on a May 24 tour of the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum near Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The IFARM includes an exhibit from the World War II Minidoka Relocation Center locally known as the Hunt Camp, the Lickley family carriage house and the Canyonside Church, all of which have been relocated from their original locations.

IFARM

Jeff Mecham, president of the Jerome County Historical Society, stands in front of the Canyonside Church during a May 24 tour of the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Jerome County was carved from Lincoln County in 1919 and became the 43rd county of the 43rd state.

In addition to the IFARM, the Jerome County Historical Society also operates the Jerome County Historical Museum at 212 First Ave. E. and the Northside Military at 220 N. Lincoln Ave., both in Jerome.

For more information, call the county’s Historical Museum office at 208-324-5641 during business hours, or email info@historicaljeromecounty.com.

