Want to go to Live History Days?

Live History Days will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum (IFARM), followed with a non-denominational, old-fashioned church service at 11 a.m. Sunday.

To get there, take U.S. Highway 93 to the traffic light at the Flying J, turn east and follow the road to the IFARM, just southeast of the truck stop.

Admission is $5 adults, with children 12 and younger free.