Christmas in the Nighttime Skies fireworks
Cousins Zane O’Toole, left, and Madi Trappen, both 8, watch the fireworks display Nov. 25, 2016, during the Christmas in the Nighttime Sky event at Kimberly Nurseries in Twin Falls, Idaho.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — The 28th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky festivities will be Nov. 23 at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a free chili and Idaho potato dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m., visit with Santa, music by the Magic Valley Collective Band, and spectacular fireworks choreographed with Christmas music on KOOL 96.5 FM starting at about 7:30 p.m.

Admission is a new quality unwrapped toy (per family) for ages newborn to 16, with the proceeds to benefit the needy children of the Magic Valley thru the KMVT Christmas for Kids program.

Parking will be available at the K-mart/Grocery Outlet and Lighthouse Christian Church parking lots, with free shuttle buses from 5 to 7 p.m. courtesy of Cactus Petes Resort and Casino.

This year’s event is sponsored by HUB International, KMVT, Swire Coca-Cola of Twin Falls, KOOL 96.5 FM, Rivercrest CPAs, Snake Harley-Davidson, Watertech Inc., Idaho Central Credit Union and Kimberly Nurseries.

For more information, call Sherry Wright at 208-733-2717 or email sherry@kimberlynurseries.com.

