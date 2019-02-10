Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls School District recently announced a partnership with Purposity, an app that aims to fulfill the essential needs of the district’s less-advantaged students.

The Purposity app sends a weekly notification to users with a need in their area. Needs range from items like shoes and jackets for a local student to small household items for a family that lost their home in a fire.

The Twin Falls School District plans to work with school counselors to identify the needs of school families and post on the app. But it can’t post anything until at least 500 people download the app and indicate they live in Twin Falls.

So far, 117 people have downloaded it, Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner said Tuesday. Quite a few eastern Idaho school districts are already using the app in their communities, she said.

For more information, visit Purposity.com or download the app from the App Store or Google Play.

