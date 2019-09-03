FILER — There was something bittersweet about the Chocolate Extravaganza on Monday.
On the one hand, it was a chance for bakers to show off their extraordinary skills with cocoa themed delights. On the other, it marked the end of the Twin Falls County Fair.
Marjorie Gebauer never misses a fair. The 96-year-old got out of the hospital only days before the competition so she could participate. She sat in a lawn chair next to her daughters while her chocolate cake was being judged.
Her family has always participated in the Twin Falls County Fair, doing everything from entering sewing competitions to 4-H. The Chocolate Extravaganza is no different for the family. For them, it’s natural to be active in the fair.
“This will probably be my last year,” Gebauer said. “Although, every year I think ‘I’ll never be able to do it,’ but I always say ‘Maybe I’ll try one more year.’”
Anyone except professional bakes can enter the Chocolate Extravaganza, said Marie Webb, superintendent of the fair’s kitchen pantry department. The only criteria for the event: chocolate must be used.
“This is the culmination of the week,” Webb said.
There are five categories: cake, cheesecake, pie, candy and cookies. This year 30 to 40 treats were entered.
You have free articles remaining.
Six judges sat underneath the shade of a tent so they could focus on the task at hand. Three of the judges focused on judging the pies and cookies while the other three judged cakes and cookies. All of the judges took part in sampling the candy category.
After everything was sampled and scored, the scores are counted and first, second and third-place winners are chosen in each category, Webb said. The chocolate treats were scored on appearance, texture, moisture, shape. That’s when the real fun starts when the samples are served to anyone that wants any.
“It’s more fun to be involved in the fair,” said Jerry Mai, chocolate judge.
Rick Baldwin didn’t originally set out to be a chocolate judge, he was originally at the fair to be a judge for longhorn cattle. He won the golden ticket when someone asked him if he wanted to judge chocolate while at the fair.
“People are freaking amazing — they can think of some incredible stuff,” Baldwin said.
Since 2001 there have been two staples of the Chocolate Extravaganza. The first being, of course, the chocolate ingredients. The second is judge Shadow Seaman. He has judged every Chocolate Extravaganza since it started, he said.
“I haven’t missed a single one and I don’t plan on missing any,” Seaman said. “These bakers are serious about what they make.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.