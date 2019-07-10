OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council will present “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” directed by Angela Williams, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, July 18, 19, 22, 23 and 25 to 27, plus a 2 p.m. matinee on July 20. All performances will be at Howell’s Opera House, 160 Blaine Ave.
Tickets are $10. For more information, call 208-677-2787.
The “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” car will be sponsored by Crawford Body Shop & Towing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.