OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council will present “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” directed by Angela Williams, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, July 18, 19, 22, 23 and 25 to 27, plus a 2 p.m. matinee on July 20. All performances will be at Howell’s Opera House, 160 Blaine Ave.

Tickets are $10. For more information, call 208-677-2787.

The “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” car will be sponsored by Crawford Body Shop & Towing.

