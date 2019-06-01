TWIN FALLS — With the recent rainy days, it seems like summer will never come.
Of course, that hot summer sun will come sooner than we expect, and everyone will be in desperate need of a frozen treat to escape from the heat.
Thankfully, the Magic Valley has a ton of options to help fight the heat. Here’s a sampling of what’s available.
Canyon Rim Creamery
163 Cheney Drive W., Twin Falls
Canyon Rim Creamery is new to the Magic Valley — it opened in March 23 — but it hit the ground running with its 24 flavors, delicious chocolate milk and grilled cheese sandwiches.
Troy and RoLynne Hendricks had the idea to open the creamery three years ago when they moved to Twin Falls and they missed the Idaho Falls-based Reed’s Dairy. The couple had the idea to bring the dairy-based treats to their new home.
Tony Hendricks recommends Gavin’s Mess — a chocolate ice cream with Oreo’s crushed in with a caramel covering.
“We believe that ice cream is a food group,” RoLynne Hendricks said.
Cloverleaf Creamery
205 Broadway S., Buhl
Cloverleaf Creamery is a staple in the Magic Valley for a reason. They describe the ice cream as velvety heaven — which isn’t far from the truth.
Every year they participate in Twin Falls Rotary Club’s annual Ice Cream Funday. This year, the event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 in City Park in Twin Falls.
Tropical Sno Twin Falls
347 Pole Line Rd., Twin Falls
Maybe ice cream isn’t your thing. Tropical Sno has you covered with handmade shaved ice. They boast more than 40 flavors for you to choose from.
Usher in the 2019 summer season with the grand opening of Tropical Sno Twin Falls, with a two-for-one deal between 12 and 9 p.m. Saturday.
Baskin Robbins
677 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls
If you want something familiar and reliable Baskin Robbins is always a safe bet. They offer an extensive menu of ice cream flavors and cakes for any special occasion this summer.
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
725 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls
A great alternative to ice cream is a delicious frozen yogurt. For anyone who loves to cool off with a snack but doesn’t want all the guilt of ice cream, yogurt is always a great treat.
Check out its nutritional information at orangeleafyogurt.com.
Kiwi Loco
828 Blue Lake Blvd. N., Twin Falls, ID 83301
Another local yogurt stop, their catchphrase is “your yogurt, your way.”
