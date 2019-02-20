SUN VALLEY — In response to popular demand, the Sun Valley Center for the Arts will bring back Chicago’s legendary comedy theater company, the Second City. It will perform at 8 p.m. April 6 and at 7 p.m. April 7 at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road.
Tickets are $60 SVCA members for premium reserved seats and $70 nonmembers. Regular reserved seats are $40 SVCA members and $50 non-members. Prices listed do not include tax or applicable ticketing fees.
To buy tickets, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1005818?mc_cid=484e91b03f&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.
The Second City on Tour features the next generation of comic greats performing an array of sketches and songs, as well as unexpected comic brilliance with off-the-cuff improvisation. From the battle of the sexes to the battles at the voting booth, the touring company provides a hilarious and insightful look at contemporary American culture.
In addition to stellar talent, the Second City's other chief export is a comedy that is smart and silly, sophisticated and wild. The formula is simple: six actors, joined by a musical accompanist and a sound/lighting director, perform a two-act revue. In the world-famous comedy company’s latest undertaking, "It's Not You, It's Me," the group takes shots at heartbreak, missed connections and the mire of human relationships.
The Second City opened its doors in December of 1959, but no one could have known that, by the next century, the theater company would have established itself as the world's premier comedy institution. Touring troupes from the Second City have been the springboard for alumni including Alan Arkin, Joan Rivers, Robert Klein, Peter Boyle, Harold Ramis, John Belushi, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner, John Candy, Martin Short, George Wendt, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Chris Farley, Ryan Stiles, Mike Myers, Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey and more.
