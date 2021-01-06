Cheerleading for the arts: New Magic Valley Arts Council head 'enamored' by all art

But she has always loved the arts.

She took every art class she could in high school while growing up in Texas. In college, she earned a bachelor’s of fine art degree. Her family is also incredibly artistic, she said.

“But my talents are not artistic. In fact, I think this is why I am such a supporter of those wonderful humans who are blessed with these skills,” Crane said. “I remember when I was a teenager complaining once to my mother how unfair it was that even my youngest sister was so creative. My mother said, ‘Every artist needs a cheerleader, for our family it’s you.’ I guess it was then that I realized I could be resentful or channel my enthusiasm into supporting the arts and the artists who bring such beauty into our world.”

Crane has lived in Twin Falls since 1994. Crane and her husband, Mike, have three sons, twins who attend the College of Southern Idaho, and an eighth grader at Xavier Charter School.

“My husband Mike is a fine arts technology coordinator for CSI and is part of the team that creates the sound, lighting and dynamic effects for productions,” Crane said. “He is an artist, too.

