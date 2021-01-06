Cheerleading for the arts: New Magic Valley Arts Council head 'enamored' by all art

TWIN FALLS — Every artist needs a cheerleader — someone in their corner securing donations, organizing events and facilitating collaborations.
It’s a role Melissa Crane initially didn’t know she was suited for, but has grown to love and embrace over the years.
Now she will support the Magic Valley arts community through her new role as executive director of the Magic Valley Arts Council. Crane was promoted to the position just before the new year after serving as acting executive director since September.
“Our community is an art-filled dynamo if you take the time to enjoy it,” Crane said in an email. “There is just so much our community offers, from the Municipal Band, Magic Valley Symphony and Hwy 30 Music Fest to Dilettantes, Magic Valley Little Theatre, CSI Theatre performances and Arts On Tour, and art galleries and festivals like Art & Soul. I just want to enjoy it all. I joke with my family that there is no time for housework because there are too many events to enjoy.”
Crane previously worked for eight years as the arts council’s marketing and sales director. She has also served on the council’s board of directors from 2007 to 2011 and as a volunteer from 2011 to 2012. She currently serves as vice-chair of the newly formed Twin Falls City Public Arts Commission.
Crane was drawn to the arts council after attending the newly formed Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts for the first time.
But she has always loved the arts.
She took every art class she could in high school while growing up in Texas. In college, she earned a bachelor’s of fine art degree. Her family is also incredibly artistic, she said.
“But my talents are not artistic. In fact, I think this is why I am such a supporter of those wonderful humans who are blessed with these skills,” Crane said. “I remember when I was a teenager complaining once to my mother how unfair it was that even my youngest sister was so creative. My mother said, ‘Every artist needs a cheerleader, for our family it’s you.’ I guess it was then that I realized I could be resentful or channel my enthusiasm into supporting the arts and the artists who bring such beauty into our world.”
Crane has lived in Twin Falls since 1994. Crane and her husband, Mike, have three sons, twins who attend the College of Southern Idaho, and an eighth grader at Xavier Charter School.
“My husband Mike is a fine arts technology coordinator for CSI and is part of the team that creates the sound, lighting and dynamic effects for productions,” Crane said. “He is an artist, too.
“It sounds so trite but I am just enamored by it all. Art has the ability to broaden and brighten our world, take us to places familiar and incredibly distant.”
One of Crane’s biggest goals is helping guide the non-profit through the hurdles created by COVID-19. Because of the pandemic, fundraising is even more important and events more difficult to organize.
She is currently helping organize Artist Against Hunger, a collaboration to raise funds to fight food insecurity for students at CSI and local high schools. Local artists and students from CSI, Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls high schools are creating bowls and mugs that people can purchase for a free bowl of soup from local restaurants. The event is scheduled for Feb. 4 through Feb. 27 in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art.
She is also preparing to open registration for the 11th annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, which will be held June 25 through July 10.
“Melissa brings to the table a lot of connections in the community and a lot of experience working in the nonprofit world,” said Carolyn White, former executive director of the Magic Valley Arts Council. “She has a lot of great and creative ideas, plus a solid background in terms of her tenure with the Arts Council and the programs.”
White retired from the council in 2019 after spending 14 years with the council.
“I’m just very proud of her,” White said. “She will do a great job.”
Jan Mittleider, MVAC board member, said she is optimistic about the future of the arts council with Crane at the helm.
“I think she has a tremendous amount of passion for non-profits in general and a great passion for this non-profit in particular.” Mittleider said. “She has institutional knowledge of things the institution has done well in the past and the capacity to look at new possibilities and new partnerships.”
When it comes to new ideas, Crane said she has a legal pad filled with them.
“I’m continually thinking of ways I could partner with more entities, bring more art to ordinary places, add art to current events,” Crane said. “When I travel I have always made time to experience art in some way. I’m obsessed with the limitless possibilities and this is one of many reasons I am so excited about the work we are doing with the Twin Falls City Arts Commission. But like eating an elephant, I’ll do it one bite at a time.”