KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts Junior Patrons’ Circle will hold a special After Hours event, “Ceramics and Cellar Gems,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Boulder Mountain Clayworks, 471 E. Tenth St., Ketchum.
Enjoy complimentary libations and passed apps as you roll up your sleeves to mix and mold your own ceramic masterpiece. Each participant will have time to complete their project that evening. After glazing, the items can be picked up the following week.
Attendees must be 21 years or older. The cost is $30 per person.
To register, go to ci.ovationtix.com/159/performance/10461975.
