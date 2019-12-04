BURLEY — A 30-year Mini-Cassia holiday tradition will become a 31-year tradition next week as dancers from Centre Stage Studios perform “The Nutcracker” ballet.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 in the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd.
Set to the music of Tchaikovsky, the production features local dancers plus professional guest artists starring in the roles of Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier. The production’s theme remains the same, but the scenery, costumes, dancers and choreography change to keep each year’s show unique. Proceeds from the performances will go for new scenery and costumes and for arts scholarships.
Emma Clark, 13, daughter of Dave and Sarah Clark, will dance the role of Clara. Since being selected for the leading role, she has been rehearsing in Utah with the guest artists — Rebecca Trockel as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Elijah Hartley as the Cavalier.
Also starring in the “The Nutcracker” will be Macy Manning as Fritz, Wendell Wells as Herr Drosselmeyer, Valarie Crane as the Scottish grandmother, Tim Lynch as Mother Ginger and Aaron and Stevie Miskin as Clara’s father and mother.
Advanced dancers from Centre Stage Studios in starring roles include Hannah Copmann and Megan Dimond as Snow Queens, Mallory Dimond and Mya Gillette as the Dew Drop Fairy, Malia Manning and Claire Neibaur as Columbine Doll, Ashlyn Hendrix and Alaynie Wilcox as Harlequin, Madeleine Hansen and Eliza Taylor as Soldier doll, and Eryn Alcocer and Abree King as Mouse King.
Dew Drop soloists are Hannah Copmann, Megan Dimond, Madeleine Hansen and Ashlyn Hendrix. Eliza Taylor will dance the Arabian soloist.
General admission is $12 and tickets for senior citizens are $10. Reserved seating is $18 and $16 and available by calling 208-678-4117 or at Premier Dancewear from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Tickets are also available at the door or from cast members.
A dancer performs Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Alysha Hansen, left, dances as the Snow Queen with other members of the cast Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios’ 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Melissa Smith, left, and Natalie Hunsaker, right, watch dancers warm up Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, before the Centre Stage Studios’ 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley. Smith, who played the Scottish Grandmother, says this is her first time performing in The Nutcracker.
Noel Jensen, left, dances the Grand Pas de Deux with Sabrina Benavides at the end of Act II on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley. Jensen and Benavides played the roles of Cavalier and the Sugarplum Fairy.
Noel Jensen, right, helps Sabrina Benavides with her costume Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley. Jensen and Benavides played the lead roles of Cavalier and the Sugarplum Fairy.
Alysha Hansen, who played the role of the Snow Queen, hugs an audience member after the show Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Megan Dimond sits on a throne as her character Clara watches dancers perform Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sariah Mullen, left, dances with Kobi Alcocer as the Mouse Kind and Soldier Doll fight Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sabrina Benavides, center, and Noel Jensen, left, dance the Grand Pas de Deux as the Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sabrina Benavides, right, and Noel Jensen, left, dance the Grand Pas de Deux as the Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sabrina Benavides, left, and Noel Jensen, right, dance the Grand Pas de Deux as the Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sabrina Benavides, left, talks with Noel Jensen as they prepare to dance the Grand Pas de Deux on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Megan Dimond runs back to the cast after accepting a bouquet of flowers from an audience member Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sabrina Benavides, left, talks with Noel Jensen as they prepare to dance the Grand Pas de Deux on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Alysha Hansen holds a bouquet of flowers given to her by an audience member Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Macy Manning, right, and her brother Jake Manning play on their phones Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, as the wait for the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker to begin at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Jacelyn Samantha, 6, sits with her mother Samantha Samantha before the start of the show Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Megan Dimond, right, talks to some of the other dancers during intermission Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Marli Shaw waits for her scene as she watches the other dancers perform from behind the curtain Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Megan Cottom, 17, warms up with other dancers before the start of the show Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sound Board Technician Maritza Solis, left, talks with Spotlight Operator Cameron Prewitt before the start of the show Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Megan Cottom, right, stretches while other performers put on their ballet slippers Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Spotlight Operator Cameron Prewitt waits for his cue to shine the light Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
The Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of the Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
A dancer performs Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sabrina Benavides catches her breath in-between scenes Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios’ 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Alysha Hansen, left, dances as the Snow Queen with other members of the cast Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios’ 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Marli Shaw watches from behind the curtain before her scene starts Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios’ 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Melissa Smith, left, and Natalie Hunsaker, right, watch dancers warm up Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, before the Centre Stage Studios’ 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley. Smith, who played the Scottish Grandmother, says this is her first time performing in The Nutcracker.
Dancers perform in Act II on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios’ 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Noel Jensen, left, dances the Grand Pas de Deux with Sabrina Benavides at the end of Act II on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley. Jensen and Benavides played the roles of Cavalier and the Sugarplum Fairy.
Noel Jensen, right, helps Sabrina Benavides with her costume Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley. Jensen and Benavides played the lead roles of Cavalier and the Sugarplum Fairy.
Spotlight Operator Cameron Prewitt helps illuminate the cast Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Alysha Hansen, who played the role of the Snow Queen, hugs an audience member after the show Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Dancers perform Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Megan Dimond sits on a throne as her character Clara watches dancers perform Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Megan Dimond is surrounded by mice Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Noel Jensen lifts Megan Dimond as they dance together Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sariah Mullen, left, dances with Kobi Alcocer as the Mouse Kind and Soldier Doll fight Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Dancers perform Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Alysha Hansen dances as the Snow Queen on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Noel Jensen dips Megan Dimond as they dance together Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Alysha Hansen performs as one of the Arabian dancers Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sabrina Benavides, center, and Noel Jensen, left, dance the Grand Pas de Deux as the Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Dancers perform Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Maci Dimond, center, performs as one of the Arabian dancers Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Dancers perform Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Arabian dancers perform Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Arabian dancers perform Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Dancers perform Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Dancers watch the Grand Pas de Deux from backstage Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sabrina Benavides dances as the Sugarplum Fairy on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sabrina Benavides, right, and Noel Jensen, left, dance the Grand Pas de Deux as the Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sabrina Benavides, left, and Noel Jensen, right, dance the Grand Pas de Deux as the Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sabrina Benavides dances as the Sugarplum Fairy on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sabrina Benavides, left, talks with Noel Jensen as they prepare to dance the Grand Pas de Deux on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Megan Dimond runs back to the cast after accepting a bouquet of flowers from an audience member Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sabrina Benavides, left, talks with Noel Jensen as they prepare to dance the Grand Pas de Deux on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Alysha Hansen holds a bouquet of flowers given to her by an audience member Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Megan Cottom puts on her ballet slippers Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, before the start of the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Cast members perform Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Maci Dimond, left, and Alysha Hansen, right, stretch Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, before the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Macy Manning, right, and her brother Jake Manning play on their phones Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, as the wait for the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker to begin at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sicileigh Silvaz puts on her ballet slippers Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Kobi Alcocer performs as the Soldier Doll on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of 'The Nutcracker' at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Jacelyn Samantha, 6, sits with her mother Samantha Samantha before the start of the show Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Maci Dimond, 17, puts on her makeup before the start of the show Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Megan Dimond, right, talks to some of the other dancers during intermission Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Melissa Smith, left, talks with some of the other performers Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Backstage Coordinator Emilia Larson works on her laptop Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Backstage Coordinator Emilia Larson works on her laptop Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Marli Shaw waits for her scene as she watches the other dancers perform from behind the curtain Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Maci Dimond, 17, fixes her hair before the start of the show Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Performers pray before the start of the show Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Megan Cottom, 17, warms up with other dancers before the start of the show Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Sound Board Technician Maritza Solis, left, talks with Spotlight Operator Cameron Prewitt before the start of the show Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Hundreds of people watch the performance Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Backstage Coordinator Emilia Larson waits for the show to begin Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Megan Cottom, right, stretches while other performers put on their ballet slippers Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Dancers perform Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Spotlight Operator Cameron Prewitt waits for his cue to shine the light Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Hundreds of people watch the performance Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Soundboard Technician Maritza Solis controls the music Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
Spotlight Operator Cameron Prewitt helps illuminate the cast Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
