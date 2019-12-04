{{featured_button_text}}
Nutcracker ballet

Kobi Alcocer performs as the Soldier Doll on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of 'The Nutcracker' at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY — A 30-year Mini-Cassia holiday tradition will become a 31-year tradition next week as dancers from Centre Stage Studios perform “The Nutcracker” ballet.

Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 in the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd.

Set to the music of Tchaikovsky, the production features local dancers plus professional guest artists starring in the roles of Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier. The production’s theme remains the same, but the scenery, costumes, dancers and choreography change to keep each year’s show unique. Proceeds from the performances will go for new scenery and costumes and for arts scholarships.

Emma Clark, 13, daughter of Dave and Sarah Clark, will dance the role of Clara. Since being selected for the leading role, she has been rehearsing in Utah with the guest artists — Rebecca Trockel as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Elijah Hartley as the Cavalier.

Also starring in the “The Nutcracker” will be Macy Manning as Fritz, Wendell Wells as Herr Drosselmeyer, Valarie Crane as the Scottish grandmother, Tim Lynch as Mother Ginger and Aaron and Stevie Miskin as Clara’s father and mother.

Advanced dancers from Centre Stage Studios in starring roles include Hannah Copmann and Megan Dimond as Snow Queens, Mallory Dimond and Mya Gillette as the Dew Drop Fairy, Malia Manning and Claire Neibaur as Columbine Doll, Ashlyn Hendrix and Alaynie Wilcox as Harlequin, Madeleine Hansen and Eliza Taylor as Soldier doll, and Eryn Alcocer and Abree King as Mouse King.

Dew Drop soloists are Hannah Copmann, Megan Dimond, Madeleine Hansen and Ashlyn Hendrix. Eliza Taylor will dance the Arabian soloist.

General admission is $12 and tickets for senior citizens are $10. Reserved seating is $18 and $16 and available by calling 208-678-4117 or at Premier Dancewear from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Tickets are also available at the door or from cast members.

