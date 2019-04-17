TWIN FALLS — The duo of Celtic harpists and multi-instrumentalists Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter will perform rare instruments and tell stories at 7:30 p.m. April 26 at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls.
Lynne and Frankfurter perform with two Celtic harps, the rare Swedish nyckelharpa, Ukrainian bandura, cittern, viola and more. The audience will hear traditional instrumental music from Ireland and Sweden as well as heartwarming original compositions blended with stories of humor and adventure.
Lynne and Frankfurter share a background as progressive rock musicians who later discovered a love for Celtic, Renaissance and Swedish music played on unique acoustic instruments. They hail from Oregon and tour extensively — playing performing arts centers, theaters and intimate venues around the U.S. and Europe. They perform as a duo, as a trio with legendary storyteller Patrick Ball and with the Windham Hill Winter Solstice tours. To see the duo, go to youtu.be/ojdHUOKSYhM.
Tickets are $15, available online at brownpapertickets.com/event/4102684 or at the church office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
For more information, call 208-733-7023.
