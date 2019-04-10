TWIN FALLS — The duo of Celtic harpists and multi-instrumentalists Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter will perform rare instruments and tell stories at 7:30 p.m. April 26 at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls.
Lynne and Frankfurter perform with two Celtic harps, the rare Swedish nyckelharpa, Ukrainian bandura, cittern, viola and more. The audience will hear traditional instrumental music from Ireland and Sweden as well as heartwarming original compositions blended with stories of humor and adventure.
Lynne and Frankfurter share a background as progressive rock musicians who later discovered a love for Celtic, Renaissance and Swedish music played on unique acoustic instruments. They hail from Oregon and tour extensively — playing performing arts centers, theaters and intimate venues around the U.S. and Europe. They perform as a duo, as a trio with legendary storyteller Patrick Ball and with the Windham Hill Winter Solstice tours. To see the duo, go to youtu.be/ojdHUOKSYhM.
Lynne has gained worldwide recognition for her original music featuring her Celtic harp. She is widely acclaimed for composing memorable melodies on the Windham Hill/Sony music labels that have repeatedly placed in the Top 10 and Top 20 on the Billboard New age music charts. Lynne’s innovate work in therapeutic music and Hands-on-Harps programs has gained national recognition from NBC, CNN, Fox News Atlanta and numerous magazine and newspaper articles including in the Wall Street Journal. Her music is heard throughout the award winning PBS special “Alone in the Wilderness,” among many other soundtracks for commercial television and independent films. Lynne performs and teaches year-round and was recently named one of the 50 most inspiring women by Los Angeles Magazine. For more information, go to LisaLynne.com.
Frankfurter went from playing progressive rock violin to intricate Celtic and Swedish folk music. He began with classical violin at the age of three and earned his masters in philosophy as he was becoming one of the most successful street performers in the United States. He has 17 albums to his credit, works on film and television scores as composer and arranger and continues to teach himself to play a variety of instruments — most recently, the rarely seen Swedish nyckelharpa. Frankfurter’s critically acclaimed albums have earned him high regard as an artist of extraordinary talents and abilities. He is a full-time musician and producer. For more information, go to Lionharp.com.
Tickets are $15 — available online at brownpapertickets.com/event/4102684 or at the church office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
For more information, call 208-733-7023.
