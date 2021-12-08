Celebrating the spirit of Christmas with light displays: Here's where to go to see them

TWIN FALLS —With the holiday season approaching, there is no shortage of festive lights and activities for Magic Valley residents to participate in. One neighborhood, however, has been calling visitors from all over the United States, year after year.
Nestled on the outskirts of Twin Falls is a collection of homes that seem like any other for 11 months out of the year. However, as the seasons change and the Thanksgiving festivities come to a close, Twin View Lane transforms into a winter wonderland of color, music and magic.
Over the years, the street has become an Idaho staple during the holidays, and the displays have been featured in USA Today’s list of the top 50 “most outrageous Christmas lights in every state.”
This homegrown community tradition began 20 years ago during the first Christmas after the 9/11 terror attacks in New York, when local business owner Max Casperson hung a sign reading “God Bless America” on his barn. Since then, he has continued to expand the display, taking over neighboring homes and sidewalks.
“All of the neighbors are very cooperative and very helpful,” he said. “I like to call it a neighborhood project. I’m thankful to all of my neighbors who put up with it.”
Casperson, who has lived in Twin Falls for over 40 years, said the display takes about six weeks to erect and incorporates hundreds of fixtures. Casperson has purchased or constructed each of the fixtures on the display, collecting each piece with a greater purpose in mind.
“It brings a lot of satisfaction and joy to us as people come through,” he said. “It has been for years.”
With the help of a car counter, Casperson is able to track the number of cars that drive down his cul-de-sac display. On any given night, Twin View Lane can see hundreds of cars. Last year, Casperson said, an estimated 40,000 people — in over 13,000 cars — stopped at the residence to view the display.
Despite all of the work that goes into the display each year, Casperson does not accept donations and said he does not put the lights out for money or “atta-boys.”
“My purpose is not just to show lights — anyone can put up some lights — but I try to send a message,” he said. “I do it to celebrate the spirit of Christmas and the birth of the Savior. Twin Falls is a wonderful community, and I think what I do adds to the Christmas spirit over these many years, and that’s what I’m all about.”
Those who stop by to enjoy the display, which has been aptly named the Casperson Christmas Lights, can either drive or walk through the lights. Different sets include a nativity scene, a holiday carnival, Christmas carolers, a patriotic homage to first responders, and more. Casperson has even organized a holiday playlist for those who drive by or walk through the community.
The Casperson Christmas Lights — which are at 2507 Twin View Lane — will continue throughout December from 5-11 p.m. each night.