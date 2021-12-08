Celebrating the spirit of Christmas with light displays: Here's where to go to see them

Magic Valley Christmas hot spots

Other noteworthy Christmas displays across the Magic Valley include:

● Always Christmas with Donny, Nancy, Family & Friends, 925 Wirsching Ave. West, Twin Falls.

● The Jolley House, 1445 Anny Drive West, Twin Falls, which runs from 5:30 p.m. to midnight each night.

● The Candy Cane House, 498 Polk St., Twin Falls, which runs from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on weeknights and 5:30-10:30 p.m. during the weekend. Drivers can tune to 97.1 FM to listen to holiday classics as they drive by.

● Lights on Aspenwood, 459 Aspenwood Drive, Twin Falls, runs from 5:30-10 p.m. each night. Drivers can tune into 107.7 FM to listen to Christmas music as they enjoy the display.

● The Barth Holiday Lightshow, 1131 Sunset Lane, Kimberly, runs each night from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Passersby can tune into 97.1 FM to “listen to the lights.”

● The Carter Family Lights Display, 121 E. Ave. C, Jerome, runs from 5-11 p.m. each night.

● The Random Misfits display lights up from 6 p.m. to midnight each day at 824 Fairway Drive, Twin Falls.

● The Fired Up For Christmas display, 2357 E. 3200 South, Jerome, begins at 5 p.m. and ends at midnight.

● The Santa and Friends light display, 2522 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls, runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

● The Witkowski's House is lit from 5-10 p.m. each night at 418 Pioneer Path, Twin Falls.

● The McGinnis House, 1474 Atlantic St., Twin Falls, runs its display each night from 6-11 p.m.

● The Orton Botanical Garden’s festive display runs from 6-10 p.m. each night until Jan. 1 at 867 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls.

● The Burley Straw Maze is open until Dec. 23 at 845 E. 500 South, Burley. Admission is $8 per person, and the attraction is open from 5-10 p.m. each Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Horse-drawn wagon rides, Christmas trees, bull and swing rides, and holiday treats are also available for purchase.