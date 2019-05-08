{{featured_button_text}}
World Migratory Bird Day

Migratory birds

 COURTESY OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCE CENTER

KETCHUM — The Environmental Resource Center and local birding extraordinaire and artist, Poo Wright-Pulliam, will host World Migratory Bird Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The program will begin with a one-hour presentation at the ERC Office, 471 Washington Ave., Ketchum, where Wright-Pulliam will speak on Ketchum’s returning migratory bird population. A field session with bird watching, counting and a listening exercise will follow.

World Migratory Bird Day is an annual awareness-raising campaign highlighting the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats. It is an effective tool to help raise global awareness of the threats faced by migratory birds, their ecological importance and the need for international cooperation to conserve them.

Attendees are encouraged to participate in both portions of the program. Novice and expert birders alike will learn something from Wright-Pulliam.

Bring water, lunch or snacks, appropriate layers of clothing and your curiosity. There is a suggested donation of $10 for ERC members and $20 for non-members.

Space is limited, so pre-registration is suggested. To register, call 208-726-4333 or email alisa@ercsv.org or go to ercsv.org.

