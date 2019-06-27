JEROME — It will be a day of food, fireworks and fun in Jerome as Freedom Fest comes back to town.
The city’s third-annual Fourth of July festival will take place 3 p.m. Saturday June 29 at Veterans Memorial Park. The event is free to the public.
Guests should note the change of venue as the ribbon-cutting for North Park has been postponed. A ribbon cutting will be planned later this summer. The new splash pad and playground will be open during Freedom Fest.
“What I like is seeing the community come together. It’s amazing to see everyone sitting out there and relaxing,” said Bernadette Gomes, the Jerome city clerk.
The day will kick off with a performance by Eric May. The concert will continue through the evening with the musical stylings of Spike Coggins, Shenanigans and Special Reserve. There will also be food, craft and non-profit vendors.
Family games, a watermelon-eating contest, a dunk tank and a petting zoo will also be available.
The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show at dusk at Jerome High School.
“I hope people take away that sense of community pride. The city of Jerome has been hosting events to bring people downtown and bring people together,” Gomes said.
