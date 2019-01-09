KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will celebrate Family Day from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. This free event is part of the Big Idea Project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.”
Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, sisters, brothers — all are invited to the activity-packed afternoon. Discover together how the kitchen shapes and defines those strong family memories.
Art, drink and be merry with these activities:
- Explore the art in the museum’s current exhibit.
- Create a memory box to take home.
- Participate in other art-related games and activities.
- Enjoy delicious hot cocoa.
- Make some new family memories.
