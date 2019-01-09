Try 1 month for 99¢
Family Day

Enjoy art activities at Family Day Saturday.

 COURTESY OF SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will celebrate Family Day from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. This free event is part of the Big Idea Project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.”

Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, sisters, brothers — all are invited to the activity-packed afternoon. Discover together how the kitchen shapes and defines those strong family memories.

Art, drink and be merry with these activities:

  • Explore the art in the museum’s current exhibit.
  • Create a memory box to take home.
  • Participate in other art-related games and activities.
  • Enjoy delicious hot cocoa.
  • Make some new family memories.

