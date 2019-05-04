TWIN FALLS — What better way to welcome the arrival of warm weather than with a party celebrating Latino culture?
The South Central Chapter of the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Mexican Consulate of Boise are teaming up for the first Latino Fest in the area, said Alex Castañeda, the chamber’s chapter president.
“The whole idea of Latino Fest is to include everyone from all backgrounds,” Castañeda said.
The free event is open to the public and goes from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Commons in Twin Falls. The festivities will include concerts and food booths.
The Latino Fest formed after a meeting with Mayor Shawn Barigar, Castañeda and Diane Bevan, the president and CEO of the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The city of Twin Falls is one of the main sponsors of the event.
The event coincides with the Cinco de Mayo, marking a victory of 2,000 Mexican soldiers over 6,000 French troops in a 1862 battle.
But, the Latino Fest is a showcase of all Latino culture, Bevan said. There will be food from Peru, Cuba and more.
The entertainment is just as varied. The Magic Valley-based Reserva Especial will play an extended set of “rock en Español,” Boise’s highly acclaimed Mariachi Alma de México will perform and the night will culminate with the Internacional Sonora Dinamita, which was originally founded in Colombia in 1960 but has transcended all Latin-American borders and become a staple of big get-togethers.
“The Hispanic Chamber wants to be a bridge,” Bevan said. “We want to be a bridge to other communities.”
