Casey Donahew

Country musician Casey Donahew will perform Aug. 11 at the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SPLASH PR

Country musician Casey Donahew will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo in Burley. Tickets can be found at cassiacountyfair.com.

Donahew spoke with the Times-News about his start in music and why country music has a lasting impact.

T-N: How did you get your start in music?

Casey Donahew: I started writing songs in high school. I taught myself how to play a guitar that my grandfather gave me. It was about the time that I got in college.

I started my career in 2002, when I played at the Thirsty Armadillo bar in Fort Worth's Stockyards. Melinda, my wife, was managing me around then. She's the hustle behind this operation.

T-N: So you're from Fort Worth, Texas, right?

Donahew: I was born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas. I'm just a regular cowboy from Texas. Hopefully, people can get behind that.

T-N: What is so appealing to you about country music?

Donahew: I've always like country songs from the '80s. It's storytelling with a song. I think that there is still a large audience for cowboy music. There is an authenticity with country music, people know when a country musician is authentic about the lifestyle.

T-N: Where can people check out your music?

Donahew: Pretty much anywhere that music is sold.

