Country musician Casey Donahew will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo in Burley. Tickets can be found at cassiacountyfair.com.
Donahew spoke with the Times-News about his start in music and why country music has a lasting impact.
T-N: How did you get your start in music?
Casey Donahew: I started writing songs in high school. I taught myself how to play a guitar that my grandfather gave me. It was about the time that I got in college.
I started my career in 2002, when I played at the Thirsty Armadillo bar in Fort Worth's Stockyards. Melinda, my wife, was managing me around then. She's the hustle behind this operation.
T-N: So you're from Fort Worth, Texas, right?
Donahew: I was born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas. I'm just a regular cowboy from Texas. Hopefully, people can get behind that.
T-N: What is so appealing to you about country music?
Donahew: I've always like country songs from the '80s. It's storytelling with a song. I think that there is still a large audience for cowboy music. There is an authenticity with country music, people know when a country musician is authentic about the lifestyle.
T-N: Where can people check out your music?
Donahew: Pretty much anywhere that music is sold.
PHOTOS from the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo Parade:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.