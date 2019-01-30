HAILEY — Mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine will reprise her portrayal of opera’s ultimate seductress in “Carmen” at the New York Metropolitan Opera Saturday.
You can see it live in high definition at the Big Wood Theater, 801 N. Main St., Hailey. Doors will open at 10 a.m. The running time for the opera is 3 hours and 30 minutes.
Tickets are $16 — available at the theater any time. Students are admitted free as part of the Sun Valley Opera’s educational outreach.
Margaine will perform with tenors Yonghoon Lee and Roberto Alagna as her lover, Don José. Omer Meir Wellber and Louis Langrée will share conducting duties for Sir Richard Eyre’s production, a Met favorite since its 2009 premiere.
“Carmen” is an opera in four acts by French composer Georges Bizet, based on a novella of the same title by Prosper Mérimée. The opera was first performed by the Opéra-Comique March 3, 1875, in Paris, where its breaking of conventions shocked and scandalized its first audiences. It has since become one of the most popular and frequently performed operas in the classical canon; the “Habanera” from Act 1 and the “Toreador Song” from Act 2 are among the best known of all operatic arias. The opera is written in the genre of opéra comique with musical numbers separated by dialogue. It is set in southern Spain and tells the story of the downfall of Don José, a naïve soldier who is seduced by the wiles of the fiery gypsy Carmen.
