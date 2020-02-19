TWIN FALLS — The daughter of country music legends is coming to Twin Falls to perform in March.
Carlene Carter is the daughter of musicians June Carter and Carl Smith and the stepdaughter of Johnny Cash. She will perform at 7:30 p.m. on March 7 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $26 for adults and $10 for high school students and younger. She also plays on March 8 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum.
Her shows in Twin Falls and Ketchum mark the end of her Pacific Northwest tour, which included concerts in Oregon and Washington.
This will be Carter’s first visit to Twin Falls.
“I’m looking forward to coming because I do love that part of the world, the whole northwest,” Carter said. “I like to go off the beaten path because that's where I find my people are.”
Carter will play music from early in her career to her most recent work. It’s a career that spans decades.
She started in the late 1970s when she went to England to record her self-titled debut album with Graham Parker and The Rumour. In the 1990s, she had hits like "I Fell in Love," "Come On Back," and "Every Little Thing." She also co-wrote hit songs for Emmylou Harris such as "Easy From Now On" and The Doobie Brothers with "One Step Closer.” In 2015, she joined John Mellencamp on his Plain Spoken Tour, which played to more than 250,000 fans in sold-out venues across the United States and Canada.
Her most recent album release was "Carter Girl," a collection of Carter Family songs and originals inspired by her family.
“I’ve had a long career of 40 plus years making music,” Carter said. “I’ve really been embracing my heritage with the Carter Family music. Whenever I wasn't sure what to do next, I'd go back and get into my roots, which is the Carter Family.”
She is the granddaughter of "Mother" Maybelle Carter, an original member of the Carter Family.
The Carter Family were the first vocal group to become country music stars. They are credited with having a profound impact on bluegrass, country, pop and rock musicians, as well as on the U.S. folk revival of the 1960s. The original group consisted of A.P. Carter, his wife Sara Carter, and his sister-in-law Maybelle Carter. The original Carter Family was the first group admitted to the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Carter’s family legacy grew even more when her mother, June Carter, married country music superstar Johnny Cash in 1968.
“My parents, all three of them, were down to earth,” Carter said. “They were iconic. It's the yin and yang of being a big star. They had the grounding to maintain it. Mama was a grounding force in John’s life for sure. I think that's why he had the longevity that he did.”
When she was growing up, Carter said her mother would come to her school to perform concerts. She remembered being horrified but also proud of her mother’s musical talents.
“I had the best of everything as far as parents go,” she said.
At her own concerts, Carter likes to connect to the audience with stories as well as music.
“They are a part of that as much of the night and show as I am,” Carter said. “I want them to feel like they are in my living room and that's how I approach every night. It's a very comfortable thing and I got two great guys with me. They are great entertainers too. I’m looking forward to being there and playing. When I don’t play for a bit I get homesick for it.”
