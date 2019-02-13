TWIN FALLS — The Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department will present “Sylvia,” by A.R. Gurney, again this week.
Has your pet changed your life? Have you ever wondered what she’s thinking when she stares up at you and tilts her head? Could she have the secret to understanding the world at large and your place in it? Or is she just more interested in how your shoe tastes?
In “Sylvia,” the world of a middle-aged New York couple is turned topsy-turvy when the husband brings home an exceptionally engaging canine that was running loose in Central Park.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. for 7:30 p.m performances Thursday through Saturday at the school, 300 North College Road W., Twin Falls. The cost is $7 for general admission and $5 for students with ID.
