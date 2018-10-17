Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Get ready for a night full of humor, horror and fun that is perfect for the Halloween season. The Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department will perform its Halloween Show at 8 p.m. Oct. 25, 26 and 27 at the CRHS Auditorium, 300 North College Road W., Twin Falls. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $7 general admission and $5 students with student ID — available at the door.

The Halloween Show is based on a student-written play from the CRHS Theater Department four years ago. The audience will learn about the corrupt institution that is the Portia Corporation. It will be a unique and interactive theater experience that you don’t want to miss.

