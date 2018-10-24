TWIN FALLS — The Canyon Ridge High School student council has a variety of events to raise funds for the Pennies for Possibilities campaign in order to adopt local families for the holidays.
Last year, these funds provided eight families with support for seasonal food, gifts and other needs.
Upcoming fundraising events are:
- Saturday — Applebee's Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at 1587 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. CRHS Student Council representatives will be serving pancakes, eggs, sausage and breakfast drinks. Tickets can be purchased at the door. A portion of the proceeds will go to Pennies for Possibilities.
- Saturday — Barnes and Noble Spooky Book Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1239 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. CRHS Student Council representatives will be in costume, passing out candy to all kids who attend and doing a spooky reading between 11 a.m. and noon. A portion of the proceeds will go to Pennies for Possibilities.
- Nov. 3 — Color Run at Canyon Ridge High School. A one-mile run for kids will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by a 5K run for adults at 11 a.m. Colored powder will be thrown at runners from three color stations. The cost is: $10 kids, $20 adults and $60 for a group of six. The price includes a CRHS Color Run t-shirt while supplies last.
