WENDELL — Helping Hands/Freedom Trails will hold its annual Wilderness Camp-out for special needs individuals July 19 to 21 at Niagara Springs, in the canyon south of Wendell.

The cost is $20 per camper for all three days and $10 per camper for one day. The price includes activities, meals, T-shirt, cowboy hat and neck cooler. The only meal on Sunday, July 21, will be a cowboy brunch.

Campers will be invited to participate in wagon rides, a talent show, karaoke, dances, crafts, bingo, games and the carnival.

Bring your camping gear, sleeping bags, tents, jackets and good walking shoes.

Helping Hands/Freedom Trails has been providing a quality outdoor experience to people with special needs or limited abilities and their families/caregivers since 1984. Members and volunteers are primarily from southern Idaho.

The organization always needs new members and volunteers. It takes many hands and new ideas to make the camp a success each year.

For more information, call 208-650-0859 or 208-300-0510 or 208-312-2871 or go to hhfreedomtrails.org.

