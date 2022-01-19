Cabin Fever Day returns to give families a chance to get out of the house

Local businesses are partnering with Twin Falls Parks and Recreation to help residents get out and about during Cabin Fever Day.

“Cabin Fever Day has been around a very long time for the city of Twin Falls,” Twin Falls Recreation Supervisor Stacy McClintock said. “It is a day where the community opens their doors — either free of charge or for very little charge — for people to get out of the house during the winter.”

The nationwide phenomenon was created to help get local residents out of the homes in which many have retreated to avoid the chill in the air and the snow on the ground. The event borrowed its name from the colloquial term “cabin fever,” which refers to the irritability or restlessness a person experiences when they are stuck in an isolated location for an extended period of time.

Last year’s Cabin Fever Day was canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to sweep across the United States and overwhelm local health care providers. After its unexpected hiatus, the event is returning to south-central Idaho with some familiar faces.

“It’s a very well-attended event, and I think people are ready to get out of the house,” McClintock said.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases, especially the rise of omicron, has kept some business from participating, however.

“We didn’t have it last year, so I think people are more excited,” McClintock said. “We did have less people, less businesses doing it, but for the most part people have been trying to get back to normal.”

This year’s event is scheduled to begin Saturday morning and includes:

n Bowladrome is offering discounted games and shoe rentals from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. — bowling will be $3.25 per game and shoe rentals at $2.

n Skateland is offering free skating and $2 skates rental from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

n The Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley is hosting an event from 9 a.m. to noon with kabobs, Just Dance, yoga and more.

n The Magic Valley Bowhunters are offering free archery with targets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

n Success Martial Arts is hosting an hour-long introductory course for all ages and skill levels at no cost beginning at 10 a.m.

n The Gemstone Climbing Center is offering buy-one-get-one-free climbing access from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Other locations have a full day’s worth of activities.

The City Pool is offering free swim from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., a wiggle disc obstacle course from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., a tower obstacle course from noon to 5 p.m., inner tube water polo from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and 20-minute scuba diving experiences from noon to 4 p.m. All activities are free.

The Herrett Center for the Arts & Sciences on the College of Southern Idaho campus will begin its day of activities at 11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the center’s observatory will be open to the public for solar sessions. Additionally, live sky tours and videos of the universe will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during the Planetarium Presentations. Residents can also meet reptiles from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These events are also free of charge.

McClintock said events like this are beneficial not only for members of the community but also businesses in the area.

“I think the businesses see a little bit of an uptick because people are out doing things,” she said. “The other businesses, especially restaurants and those in the fast food industry, might benefit a little bit more from this because people are out and seeing what’s in the area.”

Class sizes may be limited and available on a first come, first serve basis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0