KETCHUM — C!rca, an Australia-based contemporary circus company, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S., Ketchum.
C!rca is part of a new wave of contemporary Australian circus — pioneering how extreme physicality can create powerful and moving productions. Performing in 39 countries to over a million people, Circa pushes the boundaries of the art form — blurring the lines between movement, dance, theater and circus.
Three artists stretch the boundaries in “What Will Have Been.” Circa’s artists will challenge your perceptions of what is possible with the human body and draw you deep into a world of physical daring. Accompanied on stage by a live violinist and fusing together the music of Bach and spine-tingling electronica, this explosive show is guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings and have you on the edge of your seat.
For more information, go to visitsunvalley.com.
