TWIN FALLS
The Young Ambassadors are returning to Twin Falls to celebrate 50 years of song and dance performances around the world.
Brigham Young University’s Young Ambassadors will present “Souvenirs” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. General admission is $15 and tickets can be purchased at the CSI Box Office, Deseret Book or at csi.edu.
The group features 20 of BYU’s best singers and dancers. Each year, between 120 and 150 students audition. They are joined by 10 of BYU’s finest instrumentalists in the Young Ambassador Showband.
“The triple threat preparation of the performers brings a multi-dimensional performance that is exciting, visually and aurally stimulating and representative of the best in American entertainment,” said Randy Boothe, artistic director. “Remarkable educational experience, particularly for those who want a professional career in the performing arts.”
“Souvenirs” pays tribute to the group’s first performance in 1970 and all the ones that followed. The group was originally created as America’s representative to Expo ’70 in Osaka, Japan. For 50 years, 1,700 Young Ambassadors have traveled thousands of miles and visited 68 countries.
“Each year we love to bring BYU performing groups into the area as a way to enhance the opportunities to enjoy the arts in the area,” said Hillary Gadd, chair of the BYU alumni chapter in Twin Falls.
This year is also Boothe’s last year as artistic director. He will retire in August after 43 years.
“We have performed many times in Twin Falls through the years,” Boothe said. “I’ve been excited to perform in Twin Falls because I was born in the Magic Valley hospital 69 years ago. It’s great to return home.”
