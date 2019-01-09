TWIN FALLS — Brigham Young University’s Ballroom Dance Company is recognized both nationally and internationally as a unique university dance ensemble. Its new show, “Come Alive,” presents ballroom dance in a theatrical environment with a contemporary point of view.
The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
The company’s innovative choreography is compelling and fun. Audiences will be transfixed as couples dance a romantic waltz and energized as dancers move to the infectious rhythms of Latin America.
BYU’s Ballroom Dance Company is the current United States Ballroom Dance Formation champion and is a frequent winner of the British formation championships. Since its founding in 1970, the company has performed for millions of people in over 35 countries, including a command performance for the Queen of Thailand.
Ballroom Dance Company is under the direction of Professor Curt Holman and his wife, Sharon. Their distinctive style and artistic vision keep BYU’s ballroom program at the forefront of ballroom dance in America. This has led the president of the National Dance Council of America, Brian McDonald, to call the BYU Ballroom Dance Company “one of the ballroom world’s greatest treasures.”
Tickets are $15 — available at Deseret Book, the CSI ticket office or twinfallsballroom2019.eventbrite.com.
